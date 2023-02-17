University of Michigan economists project ‘mild contraction’ for U.S. in second half of 2023

University of Michigan economists expect a “mild contraction” in the U.S. economy in the second half of 2023 as consumer spending wanes.

Economic growth will “moderate” through midyear but remain positive at 0.3 percent for the first half, then fade to a 0.1-percent contraction in the latter six months of the year, according to an updated outlook issued Thursday by University of Michigan’s Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics.

Overall, full-year Real GDP growth should average 1.2 percent for 2023, followed by a meager year-to-year 0.7 percent expansion for all of 2024, although growth will accelerate through the latter half of the year.

Real GDP growth in the second half of 2024 should hit 2.4 percent, “helped by investment spending and loosening monetary policy” by the Federal Reserve, University of Michigan economists predict.

Jobs growth will “will slow markedly by late 2023,” and the economy should start shedding jobs by the fourth quarter “as tight monetary policy takes hold,” authors wrote in the updated U.S. outlook, which notes recent “conflicting data” about the U.S. economy that “remains noisy and challenging to interpret, with many contradictory signals.”

“On balance, we judge that a mild contraction in real GDP in the second half of 2023, driven by a slowdown in consumer spending, is still more likely than not,” University of Michigan economists wrote. “We believe that going forward, sustaining consumption growth will become even more challenging. As pandemic-era excess liquid savings are depleted, stock and bond portfolio values stagnate, and consumer lending standards tighten, many households will likely find it challenging to keep spending more.”

An inflation rate that ran at a 40-year-high of 7 percent in 2022 should fall to 3.7 percent in 2023 and 2.7 percent for 2024.

In a good sign for Michigan’s economy, light vehicle sales should grow to 14.9 million units for 2023, up from 13.8 million units last year, although University of Michigan economists expect that they’ll stagnate “for several quarters, as high prices and interest rates finally take a bite out of pent-up demand and the economy goes through a soft patch.” Still, the economists project light vehicle sales to grow a little further in 2024 to 15.4 million units.

The updated outlook “assumes” the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates twice more this year. Economists do not expect rate cuts to begin until early 2024.

“After recent data revisions, the slowdown in CPI inflation now appears less decisive. So, we continue to think the Fed still has more work to do on inflation. Recent labor market releases and data revisions surprised on the upside, suggesting that the Fed has more runway to achieve a soft landing than it previously thought, but also from a higher speed,” economists wrote in their outlook. “Hence, we expect the Fed to raise rates at least 50 basis points higher, and keep them there for a while, delaying the rebound of activity in interest-sensitive sectors.

“On balance, even though the chances of the Fed delivering a soft landing have improved considerably, our outlook features a moderately turbulent landing that has better than even odds of being called a recession.”

In a Friday economic briefing, Comerica Inc. economists said they expect the Federal Open Market Committee to make 0.25-point increases in the federal funds rate in March, May and June. The Fed committee “is likely to hold the federal funds rate unchanged at that level through December,” according to Comerica.