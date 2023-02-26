Vanderwel’s ‘solid leadership’ propels Grand Angels, West Michigan startup scene

When Jody Vanderwel first heard about Grand Angels, she knew very little about the business of angel investing.

At the time, she was weighing the next steps for her career when she was introduced in 2005 to the founders of the fledgling group of investors based in Grand Rapids. They explained what Grand Angels did and how they were looking for somebody to lead the angel investing group.

“My response was, ‘What’s that?’” recalls Vanderwel.

Despite the learning curve, she became the first president of Grand Angels, which had formed a year earlier in 2004.

The appeal for her was the opportunity to help build a new organization that invested in young companies and entrepreneurs at a time when few other similar investing groups operated in Michigan.

“It was something new, something I had never done before. I could see that the kind of deals we were going to look at were going to be really interesting things where I learned a lot that I didn’t know before. That was appealing,” Vanderwel said. “It also brought together a variety of experiences that I had in a unique way.”

Vanderwel went on to serve as president of Grand Angels for 12 years, from 2005 to 2016. During her tenure, Grand Angels became the largest angel investing group in Michigan and one of the most active in the Midwest.

Aligning personalities

In her 11 years as president, Vanderwel oversaw Grand Angels in making about $23 million in investments in 39 companies over more than 100 financing rounds, as well as the creation of venture capital funds and the formation of affiliated angel groups across the state.

“It wouldn’t be where it is today without her solid leadership,” said Chuck Stoddard, one of the five founders of Grand Angels who credits Vanderwel with professionalizing the organization.

“It was a new concept and a lot of people didn’t know what angels were all about,” Stoddard said. “I can’t imagine anybody doing any better job than what she did.”

An independent panel of judges recognized Vanderwel’s accomplishments in helping to build and grow Grand Angels by naming her as the recipient of the 2023 MiBiz West Michigan Dealmaker Hall of Fame Award.

Vanderwel proved a “quick study,” Stoddard said. As president, she worked to craft and instill processes to identify and vet investment prospects, conduct due diligence, organize pitch meetings, partner with other angel investor groups, create awareness across the state for Grand Angels, and steadily grow membership.

Her biggest asset in the job was her “people skills” and ability to organize and unite the high net worth individuals and often strong-willed personalities behind Grand Angels into a cohesive unit whose members consistently followed a common vision, plan and investment thesis. Stoddard today jokingly credits Vanderwel’s ability for “herding cats.”

“You need a great quarterback to bring people together and she was a great quarterback,” Stoddard said. “She was just easy to work with and, I think, that not only attracted people but retained them to work together.”

Building momentum

Prior to hiring Vanderwel, Grand Angels was primarily a volunteer-run group, “and that wasn’t working anywhere near as well as we hoped,” said Mike Jandernoa, another founder and original investor.

Hiring Vanderwel as president “was really the start of building a lot of momentum with the angel group and started to take us to the next level,” Jandernoa said.

“Through that, we were able to expand and bring in more angels. We were able to do better and more consistent due diligence,” he said.

Having a full-time president also enabled Grand Angels to create a small venture capital fund, “which really took us one huge step up further,” Jandernoa said. Vanderwel was one of three leaders for the so-called sidecar fund, which invested in deals alongside individual Grand Angels members and “brought more discipline and more consistency in terms of what we were looking at,” he said.

“She just did an outstanding job over the years,” Jandernoa said. “It’s not easy to take a whole cadre of angels, all of which have different opinions, but she had the ability to align the group to help make decisions and get some people involved and investing.”

Vanderwel remains active in the group, serving as managing partner at Michigan Capital Network, the umbrella organization formed in late 2020 that today manages four venture capital funds and five angel investor groups: Grand Angels in Grand Rapids, Ka-zoo Angels in Kalamazoo, Woodward Angels in Detroit, Flint Angels and BlueWater Angels in Midland. The angel groups collectively have more than 200 members.

She also serves on Michigan Capital Network’s investment committee that reviews proposed deals and investments.

Defining the mission

A one-time corporate lawyer, Vanderwel first connected with Grand Angels while working at Calvin College, where then-President Gaylen Byker hired her to set up a stewardship program to improve accountability to donors. Vanderwel previously served as general counsel and later led the corporate giving team at Zeeland-based Herman Miller Inc., the predecessor to MillerKnoll Inc.

Vanderwel is the daughter of former Herman Miller CEO Max DePree, whose father, D.J. DePree, founded the company.

As she began to consider moving on from the position at Calvin, Vanderwel thought about returning to law. Then she was introduced to Jim Heynen and David Hathaway, a couple of Grand Angels founders.

Hathway, a lawyer and businessman who Stoddard enlisted to join Grand Angels, suggested that she consider Grand Angels, which at the time was seeking a president who could steer the year-old investment group.

Once on board, Vanderwel worked with the Grand Angels board to figure out the right business model to sustain the group financially once the seed money from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. expired after three years. Together, they decided on membership dues and deal fees, and crafted a plan to attract sponsors.

One of the early barriers to overcome was the relative lack of deal flow. Grand Angels initially focused on making investments in startups based in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.

“It was a relatively small, regional effort and it became clear to me quickly that we did not have enough deal flow from the three counties to really make investments,” Vanderwel said.

Grand Angels had to change tactics and reach out further. The group began targeting all of Michigan for deals, and later extended its reach across the Midwest.

The organization at the same time had to reconcile its mission: Was Grand Angels doing investing or economic development?

“We agreed that this was investment and the only way you get economic development is by making good investments that have a chance of being successful,” Vanderwel said. “That was an early barrier we had to overcome. Exactly what are we doing here? If it’s investment, then how do we get the deal flow we need in order to give ourselves the best opportunity for the returns that we need on our invested capital?”

To trigger deal flow, Vanderwel “went to a lot of events,” representing Grand Angels at pitch competitions and reached out to business incubators and accelerators across the state. She also volunteered to judge pitch competitions.

Looking back, Vanderwel speaks with pride on how Grand Angels has “not only persisted, but thrived” to become “the longest, continuously active” angel group in Michigan that has generated good returns for investors and that partners well with the startups in which it invests.

“Our track record, I look back on that and say, ‘That makes me really proud of the organization and the people that I’ve worked with.’ I think our reputation in the state is for being a group of people who vet deals well, who ask good questions, who respect the entrepreneurs, the people who come and pitch, regardless of whether we invest,” she said. “And then being co-investors who are committed to the success of our businesses: Obviously, we want good returns, but they need to make money, too. So, it isn’t only about our returns. It’s about everybody being successful.”