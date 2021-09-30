Varnum ventures out of state with new Florida office

GRAND RAPIDS — Varnum LLP has opened an office in Naples, Fla., marking the Grand Rapids-based law firm’s first location outside of Michigan.

A significant base of business and corporate clients and people who have retired to southwest Florida or spend their winters in the area led Varnum to open the office, according to a statement. The firm has staffed the office with nearly a dozen Florida-licensed attorneys in a variety of practice areas.

“Establishing a presence in Florida is a natural extension for us, given our strong client base in the region,” Varnum Chairperson Ron DeWaard said in a statement. “We are optimistic about our continued growth, both in terms of new clients and of attorneys who wish to join a progressive and growing firm.”

Led by real estate and corporate partner Thomas Forster, the Naples office includes homeowner’s association, condominium and estate planning attorneys.

“In addition to serving existing clients in Naples, we are excited about the opportunity to further our presence and visibility in southwest Florida,” Varnum Executive Partner Scott Hill said in a statement on the office opening. “It is a growth market and the opportunities in key areas such as real estate, corporate, finance, and emerging technologies are a great fit for our firm.”

Varnum has offices in Ann Arbor, Birmingham, Detroit, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Novi, and now in Naples.