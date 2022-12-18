‘WE’RE PRAGMATISTS’: Whitmer, Gilchrist outline 2023 policy goals

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist are gearing up for a second four-year term in Lansing that comes with a new advantage in a Democratic-led Legislature. Both say this opens new possibilities on a range of issues, but they also maintain that they’re “pragmatists” and pledge to work with Republicans. In an interview with MiBiz last week, Whitmer and Gilchrist discussed their priorities on a range of topics, including tax reform, right to work, housing and economic development.

What are your top policy priorities heading into 2023?

Whitmer: We’re really excited about the opportunity to continue the work that we got started in the first term. We are working very closely with Speaker-elect Joe Tate and Senate Majority Leader-elect Winnie Brinks. I think some of the first things we want to accomplish is help people keep more money in their pockets. Whether it’s a working family tax credit or repealing the retirement pension tax, these are ways we could help people who are struggling right now with the high cost of everything.

As Democrats secured a trifecta in state government, some have suggested that the party should avoid veering too far left on policies to retain its majorities. What’s your view on that analysis?

Whitmer: We’re pragmatists. We’re Michiganders through and through, we just want to get things done that are going to make a difference in people’s lives right now. We’ve got a slim, two-seat majority in the House and Senate. We will continue to make a seat at the table for the minority leaders because we share constituencies and the people of Michigan deserve a governor and a lieutenant governor who stay focused on solving problems. We are here to serve and to govern for all people of Michigan.

Gilchrist: I think the results of this election are reflective of the support for the approaches we have taken. The governor and I have always put solutions ahead of everything because we know that’s what the people of Michigan need to have an improved quality of life. So this is certainly the way we’re going to continue to approach this. And I think the legislators will have that same posture.

Do you support repealing Michigan’s right to work law? And what’s your response to business advocates who say doing so would send a bad message to companies considering investing here?

Whitmer: I can tell you this: I was in the Legislature when the Republicans changed the law. No one’s going to be surprised to know what my position is on this issue. I can also tell you this: We have seen tough times here in Michigan and right now one of the greatest strengths we have is our mobility sector. It’s growing. We’ve added jobs and it’s because of a great partnership with the U.A.W. and General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. I think there were a lot of promises made 10 years ago when the law changed, a lot of threats were made. Very little of it came to fruition. We’re going to stay focused on building a future economy where all people can have a say in the terms of their employment and all businesses can thrive. It’s not one or the other, it’s got to be both.

While campaigning this election season, what were you both hearing as the top concerns or needs of business owners?

Whitmer: Businesses everywhere, not just Michigan but across the country, are looking for employees. Growing our population and making sure people know: If you want to live a high quality of life with a low cost of living, Michigan’s the place to move to or build your business in. There are a lot of pieces that go into making Michigan competitive, but we’ve seen record small business growth, which tells me the entrepreneurial spirit is strong.

Gilchrist: First of all, (business owners) care a lot about the people working on their teams. So (we heard about) things like making sure there is adequate housing available for people so they could live and work close to one another. Making sure they have child care and people could trust where their kids were and they were safe and learning so they could be productive while working. These are things that we prioritized for the last four years because we heard business owners talk about these issues and how important they were for their quality of life. We want to build on the progress we’ve made in those areas.

What do you see as the best strategy for getting to the heart of the housing issue, which is creating more units?

Gilchrist: Our first ever statewide housing plan showed we need to have housing that works in every market: Housing for workforce or seasonal employees, single-family, multifamily, rehabbing, new construction. And that plan is pretty comprehensive in terms of how it addresses all of those things. As we work, we’ll also see a lot of new interest in smaller developers to meet the needs of local communities. An affordable, safe place to live is the starting point for people’s participation in the economy and civic life.

Can you discuss this administration’s focus on outdoor recreation as an economic engine, and your outlook for the industry’s growth potential?

Whitmer: Michigan is so unique. We have 20 percent of the world’s freshwater in and around our borders. We have four seasons and some phenomenal outfitters like Carhartt and Stormy Kromer, for instance. This is a national strength of ours that I don’t know we’ve ever really harnessed as well as we could. We put a lot of emphasis on it. We’ve made a record investment in our state parks, and I think this is really an opportunity for us. This is a way that we can build an industry, grow it here in Michigan, and capitalize on all the national strengths we have as a state.

You also released a statewide climate action plan this year that calls for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Do you anticipate legislative efforts to codify that through a stronger renewable energy standard or a vehicle emissions standard?

Whitmer: We know setting goals is one thing, but achieving them is another. We have to have industry really committed to the same goals we’ve laid out. We’re making progress. I think with this new makeup in the Legislature there will be an opportunity to do even more to codify a lot of pieces of the climate plan, and that’s something I’m very eager to get started.

What can you say about the state’s pipeline of additional large battery manufacturing projects?

Whitmer: We’ve made some really amazing announcements in just this last year. And we worked across the aisle to sharpen our economic development tools. We moved fast, we were bipartisan, and we got it done. If we don’t win this decade, we could get left behind for a generation. We can’t just assume that because General Motors has a strong history in Michigan that they’re always going to be here. We had to compete, and we won — $7 billion investments in batteries in Lake Orion and Lansing. This has huge implications across our economy. We’ve got to put our foot on the accelerator. We’ve landed a lot of battery plants and EV production, but we can’t rest on our laurels. We’ve got to stay at it.