West Michigan coalition compiles COVID-19 resources for businesses, employees

A coalition of West Michigan business, community and governmental organizations has formed to provide resources to business owners and employees facing confusion amid new restrictions to control the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The state and federal governments have taken major steps over the past two weeks to contain the economic effects of the public health crisis, including offering grants, loans and expanded unemployment benefits to deal with widespread closures.

Grand Rapids Chamber President and CEO Rick Baker COURTESY PHOTO

The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, The Right Place Inc. and Experience Grand Rapids are leading the newly formed West Michigan COVID-19 Business Coalition. The group’s website, www.covidwm.org, tracks relevant information for companies and employees, including sources for business loans and grants and how to file for unemployment benefits.

“This unprecedented situation has created significant operational challenges for many businesses across West Michigan,” Grand Rapids Chamber President and CEO Rick Baker said in a statement. “During these times it is crucial to concentrate our efforts on fierce advocacy for business, as well as business sustainability, and work to provide resources to foster a thriving and prosperous West Michigan for all.”

Other partners in the coalition include the Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce, Grand Rapids Urban League, National Business League Inc. and the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.