West Michigan companies issue nearly 4,100 layoffs, furloughs

Companies across West Michigan continue to report mass layoffs to the state as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest companies to issue Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filings include HVAC contractors, the region’s largest YMCA, hospitality groups and manufacturers. Combined, the companies issued layoffs or furloughs to just shy of 4,100 workers, according to an analysis of WARN filings.

Companies issuing WARN filings include:

YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids , temporary layoffs of 1,295 workers across locations in Kent and Barry counties

Previously, MiBiz reported that German auto supplier Benteler Automotive Corp. issued layoffs across its three West Michigan locations affecting 673 people in Grand Rapids, 185 people in Galesburg and 160 people in Holland. As well, Portage-based automotive supplier Mann+Hummel USA Inc. also notified the state that it was laying off 377 workers at its plant in Portage.

These layoffs reflect only large corporations that have filed notices with Michigan Workforce Development Agency through April 6. The state posts WARN Act filings within a few days of receiving the notices.