West Michigan industrial activity holds steady, outlook improves amid ongoing market challenges

Key metrics on West Michigan’s industrial economy held steady in January, although results from a monthly survey suggest the pent-up demand that’s a driving contributor to economic growth has begun to fade.

Activity indexes for sales, production, employment and purchases all remained relatively steady and ahead of 25-year averages.

Brian Long COURTESY PHOTO

Grand Valley State University Economist Brian Long’s monthly survey of industrial managers in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo also found continued issues with supply chains, availability of talent, and inflation.

“The survey participants continue to complain about supply shortages, rising prices, logistics bottlenecks, chip shortages, personnel shortages, and other headwind factors that inhibit the normal mode of business operations,” Long, director of supply chain management research at GVSU’s Seidman College of Business, wrote in his report for January.

The survey also found short- and long-term outlooks improved from the prior two months.

The index for a three- to six-month outlook among responding executives registered a 21, versus a 16 in December and 12 in November.

The long-term index for the next three to five years came in at 35, up two points from December and five from November.

“At least some of the optimism is coming from the hope that the logistics problems and material shortages might be starting to resolve,” Long wrote.

Nationally, PNC Bank expects that “supply-chain problems that bedeviled the economy in 2022 should fade over the course of this year as firms increase output,” according to a new outlook for the U.S. economy. Tight labor markets may also ease, PNC economists wrote in last week’s outlook.

“The fading pandemic will allow for stronger labor force growth, although businesses will continue to have difficulties in hiring, with wages steadily moving higher,” they wrote.

PNC forecasts 4-percent annualized Real GDP growth for both the first and second quarter of 2022, followed by an easing of economic growth in the latter half of the year. Annualized Real GDP growth should register 3.2 percent in the third quarter and 3 percent in the fourth, according to the PNC outlook.

The Consumer Price Index, which ended 2021 at an 8.4-percent increase for the fourth quarter, should ease to a 3.1-percent annualized rate in the first quarter and 3.4 percent in the second. PNC expects a CPI of 3 percent in the third quarter and an increase to a 5 percent annualized rate in the fourth.

Higher inflation will soon lead the Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates, although “with solid underlying fundamentals and fading supply-chain problems, the recovery from the Viral Recession will continue in 2022, even with higher interest rates,” PNC economists wrote in their outlook. “Growth will gradually return to its pre-pandemic pace over the course of the year and the labor market will continue to improve.”

PNC expects the Federal Open Market Committee to raise its short-term policy interest rate “steadily over the course of 2022” from the present near-zero level to slightly more than 1 percent by the end of 2022. The tighter monetary policy “will help cool inflationary pressures,” according to PNC.