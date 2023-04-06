West Michigan private jet provider merging with Florida company to expand offerings 

CASCADE TWP. — West Michigan private jet service provider Northern Jet Management Inc. plans to merge into a Florida company to create a top-20 private air service provider in the U.S.

After joining Orlando, Fla.-based SpeedBird, the combined company will generate more than $110 million in revenue and include 209 employees and a fleet of 37 aircraft. SpeedBird, which provides luxury air jet service, will have dedicated terminals in Grand Rapids, Orlando and Naples, Fla., plus offices in Milwaukee and Chicago.

“It was important for us to find a company that shared the same values and commitment to putting our clients first and providing sophisticated and safe service to airports throughout the country and abroad,” Chuck Cox, who has led Northern Jet since 1995 and will become chairman and a shareholder of the combined company, said in an announcement on the deal.

“We found our cultural match in SpeedBird, and we are now collectively positioned to serve our mutual clients with even more opportunities for business and leisure travel,” Cox added.

Terms of the deal, which is targeted to close in the second quarter, were undisclosed.

Northern Jet Management operates out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport, where it has 30,000 square feet of hangar space.

The larger air fleet created through the merger will “accelerate expansion to more destinations throughout the United States and internationally,” according to company executives.

“Through this combination with Northern Jet, we are now positioned to become one of the top 20 private jet operators in the United States,” said Chris Bull, SpeedBird’s founder and CEO who will lead the combined company. “Northern Jet has been a leader in private air travel for business and leisure for more than 30 years, and our collective commitment to superior client service and safety are well-matched. Their extraordinary team, aircraft fleet and facilities are significant milestones forward for us and will continue to elevate our clients’ experience.”

Global investment bank William Blair & Co. facilitated the merger.

“Among post-pandemic developments is the vibrant economic outlook for companies like SpeedBird and Northern Jet, whose innovative approach to private air travel reflects what we see as an immense opportunity for long-term growth in key markets,” Josh Ollek, managing director of aerospace at William Blair, said in a statement.