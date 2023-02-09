What’s in Whitmer’s budget proposal? Key facets include tax cuts, business incentives

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a budget Wednesday that would cut taxes and boost spending on business-attraction incentives and other priorities at a time Michigan is flush with billions of dollars in surplus revenue.

The plan will be negotiated with the Democratic-led Legislature in coming months. As proposed, the 2023-24 budget would rise to $79 billion, up 4.8 percent from what was enacted initially for the current budget and up 1.8 percent when later supplemental spending increases are factored in.

The Democratic governor, who said the goal is to lower costs, grow the economy and “build a brighter future,” also put forward nearly $2.5 billion in additional spending for the current fiscal year.

Here are some highlights:

Taxes

As expected, Whitmer again touted legislation to scale back the “retirement tax” for nearly 500,000 households, quintuple the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit, a refundable credit for 700,000 lower-wage households; and give a $180 rebate to each tax filer.

That bill, which cleared a conference committee later Wednesday, could win legislative approval this week.

She also announced three new tax proposals:

A credit of $1,000 to $3,000 for 15,000 child care and preschool teachers.

The elimination of the 6 percent sales tax on the first $40,000 of an electric vehicle purchase for personal use for two years, saving EV buyers up to $2,400.

The creation of an Onshoring Clean Energy Supply Chain Tax Credit designed to work in concert with federal credits to entice businesses to invest in clean manufacturing and industrial decarbonization projects in Michigan. The total amount of credits would be capped at $200 million and at $50 million for a project.

Economic development

Whitmer proposed setting aside $500 million annually in the current budget and the next budget for the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund, on top of an $800 million deposit for the last fiscal year. SOAR is the state’s new account used to land large-scale business expansions and to prepare build-ready manufacturing sites. It currently has no ongoing funding source.

Whitmer and lawmakers have made three deposits into the fund since its creation in December 2021. She wants to ensure it gets up to $500 million every year for a decade. Other proposals include:

$200 million in Michigan Regional Empower Program competitive grants to “implement transformative regional economic development projects” — affordable housing, broadband, manufacturing, education and workforce development.

$150 million for state economic development officials to partner on the development of low-cost insulin and to attract and establish a Michigan-based plant to make it.

$135 million for “Main Street” initiatives, particularly targeting businesses disproportionately hurt by the pandemic.

$50 million annually, for a decade, for the Revitalization and Placemaking Program. Grants would be used to rehabilitate vacant, underutilized, blighted and historic structures and develop placed-based infrastructure associated with traditional downtowns, social zones, outdoor dining and other public spaces.

$10 million to promote Michigan as a destination for special events including national conventions, conferences and major sporting showcases.

Education

Whitmer proposed $140 million to expand Michigan Reconnect, scholarships for people age 25 and older without a college degree to attend community college for free, to those 21 and up. It would be a “limited-time” option for the younger cohort.

Other education proposals would:

Spend $300 million to offer tutoring and other assistance to kids who fell behind in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spend $75 million to help students whose education was disrupted by the pandemic earn a bachelor’s degree.

Take the first step toward offering free preschool for all 4-year-olds by the end of her term, with about 6,500 more becoming eligible initially.

Boost base K-12 funding by 5 percent, to $9,608 per pupil, with an extra boost for special education students.

Increase ongoing university and community college aid by 4 percent.

Provide $150 million in matching grants to help schools buy electric buses.

Infrastructure

Whitmer proposed spending $800 million on school infrastructure projects, including $300 million to address immediate health and safety needs. Her proposal also would spend:

$226 million to replace 40,000 of 378,000 lead service water lines, with a priority placed on the poorest 10 percent of communities.

$200 million to replace approximately 30 more state and local bridges.

$160 million in grants to support capital investments in rail, marine, intercity and local transit.

$100 million to create a contaminated-site cleanup fund to remediate and redevelop sites in historically disadvantaged and underrepresented communities.

$65 million to expand EV charging networks and access.

Health care

Whitmer proposed spending $121 million to hike Medicaid reimbursement rates and expand coverage for young adults with chronic conditions like sickle cell and cystic fibrosis. She also wants to waive a requirement that legally residing immigrants who are pregnant or age 21 and under wait at least five years to qualify for Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

Climate change

Whitmer proposed spending $691 million on mitigating and adapting to climate change. Included is $212 million for residential energy-efficiency improvements through rebates for appliances, water heaters, home heating and cooling systems, new windows and insulation.

Savings

Whitmer proposed depositing $200 million into the rainy day fund, bringing the balance to nearly $2 billion. She also wants to put $900 million into a new budget stabilization fund for schools, to avoid future cuts if revenues decline.

From Crain’s Detroit Business.