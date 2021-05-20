Whitecaps, LMCU Ballpark welcome full capacity crowds beginning June 8

COMSTOCK PARK — The West Michigan Whitecaps will lift all capacity restrictions at its home facility LMCU Ballpark beginning on June 1 in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s accelerated plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the organization announced today.

The High Single-A affiliate for the Detroit Tigers kicked off its season on May 4. Until now, the organization has only allowed 2,000 fans per game. The Whitecaps sold out five of its six home games that featured the 2,000-person capacity.

On the heels of Whitmer’s announcement, the team’s six-game homestand against the Lansing Lugnuts, which begins on June 8, will now be played in front of larger crowds.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to provide baseball to more Whitecaps fans at LMCU Ballpark this summer,” Whitecaps Vice President and General Manager Jim Jarecki said in a statement. “Our great enthusiasm right now is about opening up the ballpark to crowds who enjoy the Whitecaps experience and all of the other events at LMCU Ballpark. It is a special part of summer in West Michigan.”

The Whitecaps also announced that tickets for its games in July, August and September will go on sale on June 1. The organization had not started selling tickets for those months as it anticipated a potential change in capacity restrictions.

In line with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the organization announced on May 15 that it no longer would require patrons to wear masks as they attended games or other events at LMCU ballpark.

“It’s been a fun start to summer,” Jarecki said. “But every additional fan means more fun, a deeper connection to the community, and a better experience. Regardless of the changes, we remain committed to providing a safe experience for Whitecaps fans. Fans will find that baseball at LMCU ballpark is better than they remember.”