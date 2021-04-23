Whitmer appoints new executive director of state Gaming Control Board

LANSING — After leading Michigan’s roll out of online sports betting and casino gaming, Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) executive director Richard Kalm is stepping down.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Friday that Henry Williams Jr. will take over the role as executive director. Williams most recently served as deputy director of the MGCB’s casino operations division, and has worked for the board since 2001.

Henry Williams Jr. COURTESY PHOTOS

“This appointment affirms my life lessons to my daughter — what hard work, dedication, commitment, and treating people fairly with dignity can do,” said Williams, who has been appointed to a six-year term that is subject to state Senate approval. “I will be able to continue serving the citizens of the great state of Michigan as I have done over the past 24 years with pride and sincere joy.”

Kalm had held the leadership role since 2007 after being appointed to the position by former Gov. Jennifer Granholm. He was re-appointed to his post by former Gov. Rick Snyder.

Kalm’s final bow with the board came in January of this year when Michigan launched online sports gambling and casino gaming. Michigan residents took to the digital gaming options in large numbers, propelling Michigan to become one of the top states in the country for online gaming and sports wagering.

“I have worked closely with Henry for 14 years and promoted him to his current MGCB position as deputy director,” Kalm said. “I believe Gov. Whitmer has made a good choice in appointing Henry to be the next executive director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board.”