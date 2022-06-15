Whitmer declines to OK Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ proposed Fruitport Twp. casino

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is unable to approve the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ proposed off-reservation casino project in Fruitport Township near Muskegon.

In a letter today to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Whitmer said she was placed in an “impossible position” by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Whitmer had asked Haaland for an extension to rule on the two-part concurrence for the project, which received DOI approval to take the land into trust, a necessary step for a tribe to launch a casino.

However, because the site was not located on the Little River Band’s traditional reservation as defined in the federal legislation that recognized the tribe as a sovereign nation in 1994, it required the governor’s concurrence to move forward.

The DOI previously extended the concurrence deadline by 180 days, requiring Whitmer to rule on the project by today’s date. In a statement, Whitmer said she was “disappointed in the Department’s lack of flexibility in this process.”

“I realize that this non-concurrence is disappointing to the Little River Band and to supporters in the local community, and I am mindful of the significant amount of time and investment that went into this proposal,” Whitmer said in a statement.

In her initial request for an extension of the June 16 deadline, as well as in her letter today outlining her actions, Whitmer called attention to the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, which is seeking federal recognition and whose historical territory included present day areas of Muskegon and Grand Rapids.

“Should the Grand River Bands obtain federal recognition, they may wish to open a gaming facility of their own in the same general area as the Little River Band’s proposed project,” Whitmer said in today’s letter, which was provided to MiBiz.

In her letter, Whitmer said she didn’t want to rule on Little River’s proposal and hurt Grand River Bands’ economic potential, should they eventually receive recognition later this year.

The state-recognized Grand River Bands have been going through the bureaucratic process for federal acknowledgment since 1994. The DOI is set to rule by Oct. 12 of this year on the tribe’s petition. However, the agency has kept extending its own deadline since 2017.

“As you know, I requested that DOI issue its proposed finding on the potential Grand River Bands’ acknowledgment by June 1, 2022 or extend the June 16, 2022 deadline for my decision with respect to the Little River Band’s two-part determination. DOI has done neither,” Whitmer wrote.

“This has placed me in an impossible position. Despite my best efforts to get answers from DOI with respect to the pending Grand River Bands’ acknowledgment petition, I am left without information critical to my decision on the Little River Band’s two-part determination. The Little River Band has invested a significant amount of time and money into its proposal, followed the process prescribed by law and regulation, and secured the support of many stakeholders. Despite the strength of its proposal, however, I am unable to concur in the Little River Band’s two-part determination because of the remaining uncertainty created by the Grand River Bands’ pending acknowledgment petition.”

This is a developing story.