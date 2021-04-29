Whitmer plan ties reopening to vaccination rates

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has outlined a new plan that lifts restrictions on restaurants, event venues and workplaces as the state meets a series of COVID-19 vaccination thresholds.

Under Whitmer’s “MI Vacc to Normal” plan, the state would allow in-person work to return for all business sectors two weeks after 55 percent of the population 16 years and older, or more than 4.45 million Michigan residents, is fully vaccinated.

At 60 percent, or more than 4.85 million residents fully vaccinated, the state would increase indoor capacity at sports stadiums, conference centers, banquet halls and funeral homes to 25 percent. The state also would increase capacity to 50 percent for exercise facilities and gyms and lift curfews on restaurants and bars.

Two weeks after 65 percent, or 5.26 million residents are vaccinated, the state would lift all indoor percentage capacity limits and only require social distancing between parties, and further ease limits on residential social gatherings.

Once the vaccination rate hits 70 percent, the state within two weeks would lift orders on gatherings, the use of face masks and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would “no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants,” the governor’s office announced this morning.

As of earlier this week, more than 6.6 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Michigan and 2.9 million residents — or 35.9 percent of the state’s 8 million residents 16 and older — had been fully vaccinated, according to a state dashboard.

“On our path to vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders 16 and up, we can take steps to gradually get back to normal while keeping people safe,” Whitmer said in a statement.

Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Baker called the specific targets for reopening “welcome news after 13 months of uncertainty.”

“This is the kind of guidance we have been asking for on behalf of our members,” Baker said in a statement. “There is still work to be done to get West Michigan back on the track it was on pre-pandemic. We've known that vaccines could provide a path out of this pandemic and now, with these goals, we have a plan in place to continue moving the economy forward.”

The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association called the governor’s plan “encouraging” and said that at the present vaccination rate and the state’s goal of getting 100,000 people vaccinated daily, reaching the first and second phases could come “in a few short weeks.”

“Our state’s bars and restaurants have been waiting for an indication of the end of the pandemic,” MLBA Executive Director Scott Ellis said in a statement. “Having a set plan to get establishments fully reopened is promising.”

“Phase 2, which will expand operations for large indoor venues, will help those businesses that have had to cancel weddings, fundraisers and events for more than a year,” Ellis added. “While bars and restaurants are looking forward to reaching Phase 4, for a full reopening, we wish more was included for our industry in earlier phases. Currently, surrounding states are following guidelines that we won’t hit until the third phase.”

Today’s statement from the governor’s office included comments supporting the governor’s plan.

Bryan Rief, chair of the Michigan Fitness Club Association and CEO of Planet Fitness Michigan Group, called the plan “a step in the right direction.”

Larisa Draves, executive director of the Michigan Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus, said the COVID-19 pandemic has “been especially difficult on our tourism and hospitality industry.”

“Having a plan for further reopening provides continued hope for all Michigan citizens and for our industry,” Draves said in a statement encouraging “all Michiganders to do their part by getting vaccinated.”