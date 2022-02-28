Winners of the 2022 MiBiz Deals & Dealmakers Awards

With the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror, dealmaking activity in West Michigan and elsewhere came roaring back in 2021. Flush with capital, private equity flooded the market, while sellers — for a variety of reasons — have newfound reasons for exiting. But don’t take our word for it: The quantity and quality of the pool of nominations submitted for this year’s MiBiz Deals and Dealmakers Awards were loaded with notable acquisitions, highlighting the maturity and growth of businesses in West Michigan. The transformational merger of two office furniture giants is celebrated among the noteworthy sales of well known and respected companies with deep West Michigan roots. In some semblance of normalcy, this year’s winners will be celebrated with an in-person ceremony on March 3 at McKay Tower in downtown Grand Rapids. The annual awards are a celebration of best practices. If 2021 is any indication, West Michigan is on solid footing.
This year’s winners are:
Deals
- Transformational: After mega merger, MillerKnoll focuses on ‘finding the right balance’ in integration
- Retail Sector: Sale to Lion ensures legacy of Bell’s Brewery continues
- Economic development: Battle Creek Unlimited wears developer hat for McCamly Plaza Hotel revamp
- Finance/banking: Huntington-TCF merger creates second-largest banking operation in Michigan
- Manufacturing: Spike in gardening interest spurred MasterTag sale
- Health care: The 4100 Group makes first two exits with a strong pipeline ahead
- Technology: Century Technology Group finds synergies among growing portfolio companies
- Life sciences: Medical Mile lures med tech startup BAMF Health to establish Grand Rapids HQ
- Real estate/development: Eastern Kille Distillery looks to continue growth after $3.75M sale of GR facility
- Professional services: Hagerty becomes publicly traded company in $3B SPAC deal
- Nonprofit: New Special Olympics Michigan campus provides inclusive, cost effective wrap-around services
Dealmakers
- Executive: Kamps oversees active dealmaking year for pallet service provider
- Adviser: ‘Finding the right buyer’ is mission critical for Charter Capital’s Streekstra
- Investor: Mitchell helms Waséyabek through M&A-fueled growth spurt
Young dealmaker: Global experience, upbringing shapes Carson’s dealmaking skills