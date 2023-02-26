Winners of the 2023 Deals & Dealmakers Awards

Ten years ago, when MiBiz set out to recognize West Michigan’s top deals and dealmakers, we began with a simple premise. Our goal was to showcase the best business practices that the region has to offer and to demonstrate how West Michigan punches well above its weight class.
Certainly, we’re celebrating corporate deals and individual dealmakers, but these awards also serve as a nod to what creates the business environment in the communities where we all live, work and play.
We’re a region full of innovators, creative thinkers, hard workers and people who do whatever it takes to ensure the West Michigan economy continues to evolve, grow and thrive.
As we mark a decade of the MiBiz M&A Deals and Dealmakers Awards, let’s all set our sights on what will set West Michigan apart in the decades to come, and let’s move confidently ahead knowing that we already have what it takes to execute on our vision.
Cheers,
Joe Boomgaard, Editor
Executive roundtable: M&A due diligence goes deeper, draws out deals as cost of capital increases
This year’s winners are:
Deals
- Transformational: Corewell Health merger grew from deeper cross-state connections forged during pandemic
- Finance/banking: Acrisure’s $725M raise facilitates continued M&A, strategic investments
- Economic development: Wastewater pipeline to spur agribiz growth plans in West Michigan
- Health care: New PE, health system investments value SpendMend at $390M
- Life sciences/med device: Aspen Surgical doubles revenues, EBITDA in deal for Symmetry, its largest acquisition yet
- Manufacturing: Auxo grows wire harness platform with Tack Electronics acquisition
- Nonprofit: 3 United Way chapters merge to build capacity, keep local focus
- Professional services: Substitute staffing firm Edustaff attracts PE backing to propel national growth
- Real estate/development: Magnus Capital Partners navigates financial obstacles to deliver workforce housing project
- Retail: AppleTree & Gilden Woods sells to second-largest for-profit child care provider
- Technology: Twisthink completes ESOP transition, readies HQ move to Grand Rapids
- Transportation: Third generation sells stalwart Mackinac Island ferry service
Dealmakers
- Hall of fame: Vanderwel’s ‘solid leadership’ propels Grand Angels, West Michigan startup scene
- Investor: Helminski closes transformative $100M Michigan Opportunity Fund for Auxo
- Adviser: Stemple’s passion for ESOP transactions bears fruit for WNJ practice
- Executive: Hamilton leads 19 deals for national doctor-owned management services organization
- Young dealmaker: Murthy’s strategic mindset, empathy drive results for Cascade Partners