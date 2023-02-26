Winners of the 2023 Deals & Dealmakers Awards

Ten years ago, when MiBiz set out to recognize West Michigan’s top deals and dealmakers, we began with a simple premise. Our goal was to showcase the best business practices that the region has to offer and to demonstrate how West Michigan punches well above its weight class.

Certainly, we’re celebrating corporate deals and individual dealmakers, but these awards also serve as a nod to what creates the business environment in the communities where we all live, work and play.

We’re a region full of innovators, creative thinkers, hard workers and people who do whatever it takes to ensure the West Michigan economy continues to evolve, grow and thrive.

As we mark a decade of the MiBiz M&A Deals and Dealmakers Awards, let’s all set our sights on what will set West Michigan apart in the decades to come, and let’s move confidently ahead knowing that we already have what it takes to execute on our vision.

Cheers,

Joe Boomgaard, Editor







Executive roundtable: M&A due diligence goes deeper, draws out deals as cost of capital increases







This year’s winners are:

Deals

Dealmakers