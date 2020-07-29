YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids permanently lays of 1,000 part-time staff

The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids has permanently laid off 1,021 part-time staffers across seven facilities in Kent County because of the mandated COVID-19 closures.

YMCA officials told the state in a letter this week that the employees had been temporarily laid off since April 2 but were moved to permanent status on July 24.

“These layoffs are the result of the continued extension of the emergency declaration and state mandates that do not permit us to reopen our membership facilities,” the nonprofit said in a letter to the state Workforce Development Agency. “Once our facilities are allowed to re-open, employees will be invited to reapply for employment.”

The permanent layoffs of part-time workers include 269 staff at Mary Free Bed YMCA and 213 people at the David D. Hunting YMCA locations in Grand Rapids; 190 staff at Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA in Belmont; 162 staff at the Visser Family YMCA in Grandville; 136 staff at the SpartanNash YMCA in Wyoming; and 51 staffers at YMCA facilities in Lowell and Middleville.

YMCA officials could not immediately be reached for comment.