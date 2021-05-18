Zeigler Automotive Group acquires Northwest Indiana dealership

KALAMAZOO — Zeigler Automotive Group has added a new brand to its portfolio after announcing the purchase of a new location in Northwest Indiana.

On Tuesday, the Kalamazoo-based dealership group announced that it had acquired International Subaru of Merrillville, purchasing the store from International Autos Group. The deal is slated to close Wednesday and the dealership will immediately reopen under the name Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville.

The company plans to update and expand the facility’s showroom while retaining its staff.

The dealership is located near the Illinois border as Zeigler continues to seize on opportunities throughout the Chicagoland area.

“With Zeigler on track to continue to grow, as we have done in previous years, adding this Subaru dealership fits perfectly into our expansion strategy, especially given its location,” Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Automotive Group, said in a statement.

Zeigler Automotive Group recently landed at No. 55 on the Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups list, which is ranked based on 2020 new vehicle retail sales units.

Throughout the pandemic, Zeigler has told MiBiz that, despite difficulties keeping inventory fully stocked, the dealership continues to see record or near-record sales months.