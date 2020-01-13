Zeigler Automotive Group to acquire 3 Illinois dealerships

KALAMAZOO — Zeigler Automotive Group expects to add $350 million in annual sales with the planned acquisition of three luxury dealerships in the northwest suburbs of Chicago.

The Kalamazoo-based dealership group is acquiring Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter of Hoffman Estates and Infiniti of Hoffman Estates, as well as a Jaguar Land Rover store in Schaumburg, according to a statement.

Aaron Zeigler, Zeigler Automotive Group MIBIZ FILE PHOTO: KATY BATDORFF

Zeigler Automotive expects to finalize the deal with Motor Werks Auto Group owners Mick Austin and Paul Tamraz on Jan. 20. Motor Werks Auto Group is retaining its stores in Barrington, Ill.

The deal, which will add an expected 5,000 new units of sales, is Zeigler’s largest deal to date, according to the company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“These are high performing stores that will undoubtedly expand our luxury reach in the market and give our customers more options with the same exceptional service they’ve come to expect from Zeigler,” President Aaron Zeigler said in a statement.

With the deal, Zeigler Automotive expects annual revenues to grow to $1.7 billion with 40,000 units of sales. The company plans to maintain the stores’ current branding and hiring their current staff.

The privately-owned Zeigler Automotive operates 75 franchises and 30 stores in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois. The company ranked 58th nationally in the Automotive News 2019 ranking of dealerships based on new vehicle sales.