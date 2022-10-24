Autocam Medical invests in clean energy at new Kentwood HQ

KENTWOOD — Contract medical device manufacturer Autocam Medical Devices LLC is embracing a suite of clean energy products at its new 120,000-square-foot Kentwood headquarters, including a large solar installation and energy efficiency technologies.

Company officials last week announced nearly $2 million in clean energy investments at the new $60 million facility at Broadmoor Avenue and 36th Street. Those investments include a roof-mounted solar installation as well as a forthcoming 1.5-acre solar project with a capacity of more than 1 megawatt (MW).

“Although the goal of zero environmental impact is not new, looking at how to minimize the amount of electricity and using solar for generating energy is the next step forward for our company,” founder and owner John Kennedy said in a statement.

The solar investment accompanies various energy-saving strategies, including cooling systems that capture heat from manufacturing processes. The company is considering similar efficiency strategies at its existing Kentwood facility.

“It costs us lots of energy to get rid of the processed heat,” Kennedy said. “The reclamation of heat alone will reduce our energy consumption by over 16 percent.”

Autocam Medical’s recent investments come amid strong recent growth, and the privately held company expects to hire 250 additional workers — including skilled machinists, engineers and technicians — at the new headquarters. Autocam Medical officials said last year that the company doubled its revenue and employment in Kentwood over the past five years.

Autocam Medical worked with Grand Rapids-based AMDG Architects Inc. to design the facility while Pioneer Construction Co., also of Grand Rapids, oversaw the build-out.