Battcom acquired by Alpine Power Systems

GRANDVILLE — Battcom Inc., a provider of industrial and commercial batteries and chargers, has sold to a Redford, Mich.-based Alpine Power Systems Inc.

Alpine Power, a business-to-business supplier of backup power, telecom, cable and motive power systems, purchased the assets of Battcom in a deal that closed June 5, according to a statement.

Battcom co-founder and President Larry Grimm will stay on with Alpine Power and serve as senior sales manager for the West Michigan region.

“We believe our partnership will provide the Western Michigan market with dynamic services, offerings, and customer support,” Grimm, who founded the company with Jennifer Grimm in 2015, said in a statement.

Alpine Power has maintained an office in the greater Grand Rapids market since 1982 and currently operates from a site at 5304 Clay Ave. SW in Wyoming.

The deal marks Alpine Power’s 17th acquisition under its current ownership.

“This will allow Alpine to provide our customers with unparalleled support along with industry-leading offerings, solutions, and services,” Adam Cecil, Alpine’s director of motive power sales, said in a statement.