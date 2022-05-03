Consumers, Spectrum Health partnering on solar array to help power GR rehabilitation facility

GRAND RAPIDS — Consumers Energy and Spectrum Health West Michigan are partnering on a new solar energy project that will help meet the power needs at a planned 80-bed subacute rehabilitation center on the city’s northeast side.

The 2.35-acre solar installation along Leffingwell Avenue NE would meet about 16 percent of the power needs at the roughly 82,000-square-foot facility that will predominantly treat cardiovascular, orthopedic and neurology patients.

The temporarily named BHSH System following Spectrum Health’s merger with Beaumont Health earlier this year has a broader goal to operate carbon neutral health facilities by 2040.

“Developing this solar array reflects our intentional efforts to make a positive impact for the communities we serve, not only through exceptional health care and coverage but also to advance ecological sustainability,” BHSH President and CEO Tina Freese Decker said in a statement. “Our collective health is very much dependent on our environment, and as a health organization, our actions matter.”

Consumers Energy would own and operate the planned solar installation, which would have the capacity to produce 660 megawatt-hours of electricity a year, or about 16 percent of the facility’s power usage.

Consumers Energy is currently seeking permits for the project that’s expected to be online by the end of this year.

“We are thrilled to partner with yet another Michigan company that is taking a step forward to protect our planet,” said Consumers Energy President and CEO Garrick Rochow. “CMS Energy and Spectrum Health share a commitment to Michigan’s clean energy transformation, and we’re proud to be working together to bring this project to life. Their new solar array builds on CMS Energy’s goal of supporting our customers’ success, serving our planet, and strengthening Michigan’s future.”