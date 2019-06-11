Crystal Flash acquires Muskegon propane company

Fuel distributor Crystal Flash has expanded along the lakeshore with the acquisition of Kohley’s Superior Propane Inc. in Muskegon.

The deal closed June 7 and is the 12th acquisition the Grand Rapids-based Crystal Flash has made since 2011. The acquisition adds more than 1,700 home heating customers in the lakeshore market.

“Finding companies with a mission and values similar to ours is key when we look at an acquisition,” Crystal Flash President Tom Olive said. “Kohley’s fit this bill perfectly. Our shared heritage as proud independent propane retailers with a commitment to strong customer relations drove our decision.”

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

One of the largest independent distributors of gasoline, diesel fuel and home heating propane in Michigan, Crystal Flash has more than 280 employees with 15 locations across the state.