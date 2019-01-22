Energy consultant Foresight Management acquires Grand Rapids-based energy engineering firm

ZEELAND — Foresight Management has acquired Grand Rapids-based Building Performance Team Inc., expanding the company’s in-house services in energy modeling and building commissioning.

The asset purchase came about after the two firms worked together on projects in the past, Foresight Management President Brian Pageau told MiBiz, noting that he’s known Building Performance Team President James Dirkes for the past six years.

Building Performance Team, an energy engineering firm, offered the Zeeland-based company “deep expertise in a few very niche areas,” Pageau said in an email.

When a mutual friend suggested Dirkes was looking to sell the business, Pageau approached him to see if they could work out a deal.

“This was welcome news to me because I have wanted Jim on our team full time for a few years now,” Pageau said. “Once Jim and I sat down to talk about this explicitly, it all came together in less than six months.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Foresight Management, an energy consulting firm, now plans to service BPT’s base of clients with its suite of energy management and cost reduction services, including strategic planning, data collection software, energy procurement services, and facilities energy engineering, among others.

Dirkes will now serve as the team lead for building performance at Foresight Management. He founded BPT in 2007 after previously working at Comstock Park-based Rapid Engineering and at the University of Michigan.

Coinciding with the acquisition, the growing Foresight Management also added Chris Borchert as a new customer experience manager, according to a statement.