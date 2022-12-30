Family owned C-store operator Davis Oil acquired by Majors Management

BATTLE CREEK — Davis Oil Co., a convenience store operator with 21 locations in West Michigan, has sold to Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Majors Management LLC.

The asset purchase of family-owned Davis Oil and its affiliates marks the entry into the Michigan market for Majors Management, an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a motor fuels distributor.

“The whole Davis family couldn’t be more excited about passing on our family’s legacy to Majors Management,” Davis Oil CEO Jon Davis said in a statement. “They are an upstanding group to say the least.”

Based in Battle Creek, Davis Oil has Marathon retail locations in Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Charter Township, Rockford, Belding, Portage and Comstock Township. The company also supplies fuels to 11 commission marketers.

For Majors Management, the deal caps off a busy period of M&A activity. In the last three years, Majors Management has completed 18 transactions that have expanded its service area across 14 states. The company closed five acquisitions in 2022.

Majors Management now operates gas station convenience stores in 19 states and distributes to more than 1,300 locations.

“It is our privilege to serve the residents of Western Michigan for all their retail fueling and convenience needs, and to continue to enhance Majors’ reputation as a first-class transaction partner,” Majors Management President Ben Smith said in a statement.

Davis Oil Co. was advised on the deal by Chicago-based NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC, a financial advisory firm for the convenience store industry.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.