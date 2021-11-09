GR-based fuel distributor Crystal Flash makes first acquisition outside of Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS — Fuel distributor Crystal Flash Inc. is expanding its service territory in the Midwest following the acquisition of an Illinois-based fuel and propane provider.

The Grand Rapids-based Crystal Flash — an employee-owned company that specializes in the distribution and sale of propane, diesel, gasoline and lubricants throughout Michigan, northern Ohio and northern Indiana — will expand its reach to Illinois and Kentucky with the acquisition of J-M Transports Inc.

Announced on Monday, the deal is Crystal Flash’s first acquisition outside of Michigan and will create the company’s new Midwest transportation office. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The family-owned, Newark, Ill.-based JMT was founded in 1983.

“As we began the sale process, it became evident that Crystal Flash would provide the perfect fit for our valued employees,” JMT Founder Barry Jacobson said in a statement. “We are happy that our employees will have the opportunity to flourish as employee owners of Crystal Flash.”

Crystal Flash serves residential, commercial and agricultural customers. Established in 1932, the company has more than 300 employee owners.

“The employee owners of Crystal Flash are excited to welcome the JMT drivers, dispatchers and management to our team,” Crystal Flash President and CEO Tom Olive said in a statement. “We look forward to delighting our customers with quality service and safe deliveries for many years to come.”