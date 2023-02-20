Little River Band awarded $100K to pursue creation of tribal utility

MANISTEE — The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians is among the latest Native American tribes considering the creation of its own utility as a way to exercise sovereignty, diversify the tribe’s holdings, control more of its energy future and reduce costs.

The U.S. Department of the Interior awarded nearly $100,000 to the Little River Band last month for a Tribal Utility Authority (TUA) feasibility study. The Little River Band was the only recipient in Michigan to receive funding from the latest round of the Tribal Energy Capacity Grants program through the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Each year, the BIA receives 20 to 40 applications from tribes seeking technical assistance for creating utility authorities. More than 30 tribal utility authorities currently operate across the U.S., including the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, according to the BIA.

Eugene Magnuson, general manager of Little River Holdings LLC, said the tribe is considering creating a TUA as it pursues a solar project that could power casino operations and tribal government buildings. Little River Holdings is the Little River Band’s non-gaming economic development arm.

“Electrical consumption in casinos and hotels is significant,” Magnuson told MiBiz. “Basically, the biggest benefit I see is for sovereign energy and having the facility to generate your own electricity. I think that’s a pretty powerful message.”

Magnuson, who noted that Little River Holdings is not working directly on the feasibility study, called the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe’s utility a “great role model for a starting off point” for other tribes pursuing the creation of their own utility.

The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe in recent years created a utility to purchase power at wholesale prices, which could in turn be used to attract future commercial and industrial development on tribally owned land via cheaper power prices. The tribe built a power substation in Saganing that connects to the bulk power transmission system, enabling the tribe to power several tribal facilities with cheaper wholesale electricity.

After the COVID-19 pandemic significantly hampered tribal casino gaming revenue, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe’s utility emerged as a key economic development and diversification tool.

TUA functions can vary widely among tribes “but are a first step in taking true ownership of critical utility functions,” a BIA spokesperson told MiBiz via email, noting that tribes often are serviced by third-party incumbent utilities that “may or may not have the tribe’s best interest in mind.”

“Specifically the capacity of a TUA enables Tribes to undertake resiliency planning for all critical infrastructure systems while also expanding and diversifying local job opportunities through operation and management of these systems. This leads to diversifying tribal assets, increasing revenue, and reducing poverty among tribal members,” according to the BIA spokesperson. “As an independent, self-sufficient owner, Tribes are able to develop renewable energy resources for long term price certainty and sustainability, maintain rate control, reduce energy costs associated with electric distribution, and provide directed electric rate relief to elders and other disadvantaged tribal members.”

While TUA interest has grown in recent years, some of the earliest models date back decades. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, created in 1959, aimed to address the lack of utility service on the Navajo Nation’s 27,000-square-mile reservation. The Tohono O’odham Nation’s utility authority created in 1970 was one of the first tribally owned and operated electric utilities in the country, according to the Department of Energy.

The Manistee-based Little River Band is now among U.S. tribes examining the economic potential of such entities.

As an economic development tool for tribes, Magnuson called the energy sector “huge. You need energy, you need to buy electricity and gas and down the road you might need to buy hydrogen. And I think tribes should be involved in all of those things.”