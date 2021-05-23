MiBiz, Energy News Network partner on statewide energy newsletter

June 1 marks the start of a new partnership between MiBiz and St. Paul, Minn.-based nonprofit Energy News Network. For myself, though, it’s more of a reunion.

From 2014 to 2020, I was a reporting fellow for Energy News Network, where I covered energy policy and politics in Michigan for the nonprofit newsroom. I’ve also continued to write a daily newsletter known as Midwest Energy News, which compiles energy-related stories in the 12-state region.

I was grateful to spend six years regularly covering a complex topic like energy, which I found to be increasingly important for residents and businesses alike. Battery storage, declining costs of renewable energy and equitably transitioning from an electricity system as we knew it for decades are just some of the seismic shifts taking place.

As such, MiBiz and Energy News Network are launching a new weekly online newsletter — Michigan Energy Digest — that will focus exclusively on the state of Michigan. It will compile original stories from MiBiz and Energy News Network reporters as well as aggregate energy-related stories from other outlets.

From the future of the Line 5 pipeline to automakers’ transition to electric vehicles, Michigan remains at the forefront of the sweeping energy transition. We hope you find value in the Midwest Energy Digest, which you can sign up for at mibiz.com.

As always, thank you for reading.