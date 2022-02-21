MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Consumers Energy supporting EV charging rollout

Consumers Energy announced plans today that it will issue 200 rebates over the next two years to help offset the cost for site hosts to install electric vehicle charging stations.

The 200 rebates include 100 for Level 2 charging stations at overnight stay locations like hotels, while another 100 will support fast-charging Level 3 stations meant to mimic the experience of filling up at a gas station.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz discussed the utility’s plan today on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program.