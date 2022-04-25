fbpx
MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Palisades nuclear plant now in limbo

BY Monday, April 25, 2022 05:40pm

The planned May 31 closure date of the Palisades nuclear power plant in Van Buren County is now in limbo after federal officials last week issued guidance on a new $6 billion program to save operating U.S. nuclear plant.

While plant owner Entergy Corp. says it is moving forward with the May 31 closure, it also is open to potentially selling the plant to a new buyer.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to discuss the complexities involving the plant’s future as well as arguments both for and against keeping the plant open.

