Scripps appointed to Michigan Public Service Commission

Former Democratic legislator Dan Scripps has been appointed to the Michigan Public Service Commission, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced today.

Scripps, a resident of Northport, currently serves as Midwest policy program director for the Energy Foundation. He succeeds Rachel Eubanks, who Whitmer recently appointed as the state treasurer.

Dan Scripps MIBIZ FILE PHOTO: KATY BATDORFF

The appointment to a term expiring July 2, 2023 is subject to the approval of the state Senate.

Scripps previously served as president of the Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council and was involved with the Institute for Energy Innovation. He’s a graduate of Alma College and earned a law degree from the University of Michigan.

While in the state Legislature, Scripps also helped author the state’s revolving loan fund for renewable energy and energy efficiency.

“I have full confidence that Dan Scripps will ensure we have a reliable and affordable energy supply to keep our economy moving and keep families safe,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We need to continuously find innovative ways to keep the lights on and the heat flowing, and Dan is the right guy for the job.”