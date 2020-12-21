Whitmer appoints engineering, energy storage expert to Michigan Public Service Commission

An electric grid engineering and energy storage expert will fill a new vacancy on the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday appointmented Katherine Peretick to replace veteran Commissioner Sally Talberg, who is resigning this month to take an energy regulatory position in Texas.

Katherine Peretick COURTESY PHOTO

Peretick, based in Ann Arbor, is the director of engineering for Toronto-based energy storage developer NRStor Inc.

Whitmer said in a statement that Peretick is “more than qualified” to serve on the three-member MPSC and is an “independent thinker whose deep understanding of energy storage, renewable energy, and smart grid systems will help Michigan benefit from the changes taking place in the energy sector.”

“She will bring a fresh perspective and deep private sector leadership experience to the role and will be a tremendous asset for our state,” Whitmer added.

Prior to joining NRStor in early 2016, Peretick was project engineering manager for General Compression Inc. where she worked on innovative energy storage projects. She was also a mechanical engineer with Danish wind energy developer Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Earlier this year, Peretick was named to Energy News Network’s 40 Under 40 list recognizing clean energy leaders in the Midwest region.

Peretick has a master’s degree in energy systems engineering from the University of Michigan and is vice president of Advancing Women in Energy. She’s appointed to finish Talberg’s term, which expires on July 2, 2021.

MPSC Chairman Dan Scripps said Peretick “will be the first engineer in recent memory” to serve on the MPSC. Peretick’s appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the state Senate.

“I’m sincerely honored to have the opportunity to join the Michigan Public Service Commission and continue the great work being done to ensure safe, reliable, and accessible energy and telecommunications services with long-term affordability,” Peretick said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing the legacy of former Chairman Sally Talberg’s dedication to fair and balanced regulation in conjunction with continuing Commissioner Phillips and Chairman Scripps.”