Whitmer directive sets goals for federal electric vehicle charging funding

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive directive setting priorities for millions of dollars Michigan is poised to receive under the federal infrastructure bill for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The 13-point directive issued today calls on state departments and autonomous agencies to “position Michigan as the national leader in electric vehicles and save Michiganders time and money in their commutes.” Portions of the directive call on state and local planners to work together on an optimal charging network between urban and rural areas to help drivers avoid range anxiety.

The directive also seeks to prioritize Michigan-based businesses as the state continues building out a charging network to prepare for an expected influx of electric vehicles.

The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law by President Biden last month and earmarks $7.5 billion across the U.S. for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and similar programs. The Biden administration seeks to have 500,000 publicly available charging stations by 2030.

Michigan is reportedly set to receive $110 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Whitmer called the legislation a “historic opportunity” that could “save drivers time and money while creating good-paying clean energy jobs for Michiganders.”

“With this executive directive, we are getting ready to deliver critical resources to communities across Michigan, empowering them to build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure and help the state continue leading the future of mobility and electrification,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This directive, along with ongoing tax credit incentives for consumers, will help boost Michigan’s economy as Michiganders continue purchasing electric vehicles and supporting the electrification of Ford, Stellantis and GM.”

The directive also calls on agencies to coordinate with infrastructure asset managers to avoid duplicative projects and “cutting through pavement and dirt multiple times.”

The state also looks to help local planners by coordinating with the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification on an “EV-Ready Community Playbook, illustrating funding opportunities, model laws and partnership opportunities for local communities,” per the directive.

The directive seeks to promote equity through “strategies to increase deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in multi-family dwellings, prioritize local air quality in electric school bus deployment and electric vehicle charging infrastructure siting decisions, and identify opportunities for electric vehicles to help meet the transportation needs of historically disadvantaged communities.”

Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council President Laura Sherman said in a statement that Michigan businesses are ready to use federal infrastructure funding to help “create jobs and advance Michigan’s mobility.”

Sherman called Whitmer’s directive “an important first step toward deploying federal funding quickly and effectively, which will create jobs, support small businesses and improve connectivity.”