Accounting firms in Holland, Grand Rapids plan merger

West Michigan accounting firms Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors P.C. and Ferris, Busscher & Zwiers P.C. plan to merge May 1.

The staff and partners — Bill Borgman, Doug Rotman and Tony Zwiers — at Holland-based Ferris, Busscher & Zwiers will join Grand Rapids-based Hungerford Nichols while continuing to operate the Holland office. Borgman will serve as a principal at the firm while Rotman and Zwiers will become shareholders.

Tom Prince, managing shareholder of Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors P.C. COURESTY PHOTO

“We have been looking for the best fit firm with a strong reputation and deep expertise to merge with for quite some time that would enable us to have a seamless transition,” Borgman said in an announcement on the merger. “I am confident that our merger with Hungerford Nichols will provide our clients with the same excellent service, and we are honored to partner with them.”

A full-service, independent CPA firm, Hungerford Nichols has offices in Grand Rapids, Greenville, Muskegon, St. Joseph and Holland.

The staff additions elevate Hungerford Nichols to more than 130 professionals, 22 of whom will work at the Holland office.

The Ferris, Busscher & Zwiers staff “are a great fit with our culture, demonstrating a high level of commitment to their employees, clients, and the community,” said Tom Prince, managing shareholder at Hungerford Nichols. “We all strongly agree that the merger strengthens our ability to serve our clients in Holland as well as attract new ones along the lakeshore and throughout West Michigan.”