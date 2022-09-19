Acrisure expands digital offerings with latest acquisition

GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids-based fintech and global insurance broker Acrisure LLC has acquired an Illinois company that helps small businesses obtain quotes and buy customized coverage online.

The acquisition of Schaumburg, Ill.-based B2Z Insurance extends Acrisure’s digital capabilities and complements a recent acquisition of QuickInsured, a tech-enabled independent insurance agency in Columbus, Ohio that’s licensed in all 50 states.

The deal for B2Z Insurance on top of QuickInsured gives Acrisure the ability “to provide a more holistic suite of solutions to solve the various insurance needs of its customers,” according to an announcement on the deal.

“Acrisure is building a robust digital marketplace that makes it simple to transact across all of our lines of business,” said Greg Williams, Acrisure’s co-founder, chairman and CEO. “In that regard, B2Z is a tremendous fit as a leader in providing customized solutions to small businesses.”

Terms of the transaction were undisclosed.

Formed during the pandemic, B2Z uses third-party data and analytics to help business owners obtain quotes, buy personalized coverage and review their existing coverage by phone, text or chat.

Under the QuickInsured deal announced in June, Acrisure acquired the company’s technology platform, which includes a digital sales funnel. QuickInsured’s digital tools are designed to allow the insurance broker to deliver solutions to clients in a more streamlined and cost-effective way.