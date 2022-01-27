Acrisure inks naming rights deal for SoCal stadium

A new Southern California sports and entertainment venue will take its namesake from a Grand Rapids-based insurance broker and financial technology firm.

Los Angeles-based Oak View Group announced yesterday that its forthcoming arena project, located in Palm Springs, Calif., will be called Acrisure Arena, after striking a 10-year naming rights agreement with the Grand Rapids-based Acrisure LLC.

Acrisure Arena will be home to American Hockey League team the Coachella Valley Firebirds while hosting an estimated 150 additional events on an annual basis.

"The Acrisure Arena reflects our commitment to raising awareness of the multiple financial solutions we’re proud to offer our customers,” Acrisure co-founder, CEO and President Greg Williams said in a statement.

“California is home to the greatest number of Acrisure clients and is the perfect market for us to enter into this type of naming rights opportunity,” Williams said. “As we’ve grown significantly, we are proud to contribute to the continued growth and development of the Coachella Valley and look forward to the benefits this facility brings to the local community as well as our customers.”

The deal between the two parties also includes signage and branding placement both inside and outside of the arena in addition to VIP hospitality opportunities. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Once completed, the arena will clock in at 300,000 square feet with 11,500 seats.

“We are proud to announce our naming rights agreement with Acrisure,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group and leader of the arena project. “Acrisure Arena will be the crown jewel of the entire Coachella Valley and a major destination for the biggest artists, concerts, and sporting events in the world. Acrisure and Oak View Group are dedicated to using this platform to improve the lives of everyone in the Coachella Valley.”