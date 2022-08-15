Advia Credit Union names Fielder as next CEO under transition plan

KALAMAZOO — Advia Credit Union has named longtime Chief Financial Officer Jeff Fielder as its next president and CEO.

Fielder succeeds Cheryl DeBoer, who will retire in early 2023 after 40 years in the industry and the past 18 with the Kalamazoo-based Advia.

“We’ve really chosen the right candidate to lead Advia’s continued growth,” Advia board Chairperson Nicole Kalmbach said in an announcement on the leadership transition. “Jeff has vast experience in leadership, finance, and our credit union industry. He is well positioned for this next step.”

Fielder started with Advia — one of the largest credit unions in Michigan — in 2004 when it was known as First Community Federal Credit Union. He also has served as the credit union’s manager of finance and accounting and executive vice president of finance.

“I’m very lucky to have experienced years of mentorship by Cheryl, and it means everything to me to be part of this team, and to now serve as Advia’s President and CEO,” Fielder said in a statement. “Our team focuses on our core values, which includes building and strengthening relationships. I’m very excited about our future, and will continue to drive progress for our membership.”

In Fielder, the credit union’s directors appointed a new CEO who is “extremely talented, very knowledgeable and compassionate, and is going to be a great next leader for Advia,” DeBoer said.

“I’m truly going to miss our team and members, but I feel confident in the next generation of leadership that will continue to grow Advia well into the future,” she said.

Advia Credit Union has 28 offices in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Advia’s team of more than 500 professionals delivers services at 28 locations with 192,959 members and $2.8 billion in total assets as of June 30, according to a quarterly financial report to the National Credit Union Administration.

The credit union had $2.48 billion in total deposits at midyear and $2.07 billion in total loans, including $326.1 million in commercial loans. Advia had net income of $17.4 million through the first six months of 2022, according to the NCUA report.