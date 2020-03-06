Calder Capital expands into Chicago area markets

GRAND RAPIDS — Hiring an M&A adviser in the Chicago area expands business broker Calder Capital LLC into new markets in the Midwest.

Shane Kissack will work markets in northern Illinois and southeast Wisconsin, seeking to represent middle-market companies that are pursuing a sale. Kissack, an entrepreneur who’s started and sold two businesses, is the first adviser for Calder Capital outside of Grand Rapids.

Sam Scharich, an M&A adviser and the Calder Capital COURTESY PHOTO

Calder Capital focuses on representing smaller businesses and handling deals with a transaction value of $1 million to $20 million. The firm sees opportunity in the market that includes Chicago to represent small business owners seeking a sale and an exit, said Sam Scharich, an M&A adviser and the Calder Capital’s director of business development.

“We think it’s a relatively untapped market within the space that we operate,” he said. “There really aren’t a lot of M&A guys in that space. There are smaller guys that like to play at maybe $1 million and below, and bigger guys that like to play above $50 million.”

In bringing on Kissack, Calder Capital looks to establish a market presence in a large economic hub surrounding the Chicago area and to enhance the pool of potential buyers for the sellers the firm represents, Scharich said.

“We’re able to get our name more so over by the professionals in Chicago. I think we’ll be able to grab a foothold in the market and maybe use that as a platform to continue growing down the road into even newer geographic areas,” he said. “Hopefully, we can capitalize on the market and do quite a few more deals than last year.”

Calder Capital expands its market footprint as the firm’s business also grows. The company, which is moving its offices this spring to Division Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids, handled 22 deals that closed in 2019 and so far in 2020 has completed 13 deals. The deal volume includes transactions handled by sister firm Small Business Deal Advisors LLC that specializes in small business transactions.

More than 15 transactions are in the pipeline and under a letter of intent, Scharich said.

“We have a lot of (deals) currently that are relatively close to closing and then we have a number of clients that we are in the process of getting to market and signing off as well,” he said.