Century Technology Group adds third tech company to portfolio with latest acquisition

ADA — Century Technology Group Inc. continues to add to its portfolio of technology-focused companies with the acquisition of a Grand Haven-based emerging tech and media firm.

The Ada-based Century Technology Group — a family office that provides tech companies with growth capital, administrative resources and managerial consulting — announced this week that it acquired Th3rd Coast Digital Solutions, which specializes in virtual and augmented reality, video production and e-learning. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jacks

The deal marks Century Technology Group’s third in the past two years following the 2018 divestiture of its last prior portfolio company, Data Strategy LLC.

Century Technology Group has since focused on acquiring technology-focused companies. The company acquired Ada-based Inno-Versity in 2019 and Grand Rapids-based Mutually Human LLC in 2020. Inno-Versity provides customized instruction and training to clients, while Mutually Human is a custom software and app developer.

Century Technology Group President Dana Jacks said Th3rd Coast Digital Solutions “fit our profile perfectly.”

“We have a pretty nice trifecta among the three companies,” Jacks told MiBiz. “They’re all in similar markets but are just a little different. We’re anticipating quite a bit of collaboration among the companies.”

Th3rd Coast Co-Founder and CEO Joseph Van Harken said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Century Technology Group and their focus on helping to accelerate our market penetration through sales and marketing initiatives. With current digital transformation and Industry 4.0 trends, we are seeing an uptick in demand for our solutions. This new partnership will enable us to help clients become smarter, faster, and better.”

Jacks said Century Technology Group is “still actively out there” looking for acquisitions with “a few more in the hopper right now that we’re working on. Our focus and commitment remains the same: Finding Midwest companies that are tech-enabled or can be tech-enabled with a good management team we can invest in.”

Century Technology Group used the liquidity from the Data Strategy deal in August 2018 to begin pursuing tech company acquisitions. It plans to continue investing in Midwest-based firms with a preference for West Michigan-based companies.