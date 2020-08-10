Chemical Bank offices take on TCF name

Former Chemical Bank offices statewide now carry the TCF National Bank name.

Detroit-based TCF Financial Corp. today completed the integration of the two banks after closing a year ago on the $3.6 billion merger with the former Chemical Financial Corp. The bank completed the integration of I.T. systems over the weekend.

Universal Sign workers exchange Chemical Bank sign for TCF sign. Photo: TCF Bank

The name change affected about 200 Chemical offices in Michigan and Ohio.

“Today is a historic day for the new TCF, and we want all of our customers to know that with the final step complete in the merger of equals, we remain deeply committed to the communities where we live, work and serve,” said Craig Dahl, president and CEO of TCF Financial.

TCF Financial was formerly based in Minneapolis, Minn. prior to the merger.

TCF has about 475 offices, primarily in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota, plus additional locations in Colorado, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The bank had $50.06 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020.