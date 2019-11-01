GRAND RAPIDS — Muskegon-based Conn Geneva & Robinson CPA and Consultants PC has merged with Grand Rapids-based accounting firm Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors LLC.

Partners Pete Geneva and Rich Robinson and their firm’s staff joined Hungerford Nichols, which also added Kim Taylor Tax and Accounting in the deal.

Rick Chrisman COURTESY PHOTO

“Much like the team at Hungerford Nichols, they display a strong commitment to their client relationships and community. We all strongly agree that the merger strengthens our ability to serve our clients as well as grow our footprint along the lakeshore,” said Rick Chrisman, managing shareholder for Hungerford Nichols.

Clients will continue to work with the same staff. The transaction raised Hungerford Nichols’ workforce to 102 professionals.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Hungerford Nichols has offices in Grand Rapids, Greenville, St. Joseph and Muskegon.