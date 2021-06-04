Consumers Credit Union expands along lakeshore with Muskegon office

MUSKEGON — Consumers Credit Union has started construction on a new office in Muskegon that will expand its presence along the lakeshore.

The office on East Sherman Boulevard should open in early 2022. Holland-based GDK Construction Co. is the contractor and Kalamazoo-based Bosch Architecture Inc. designed the office.

The Kalamazoo-based Consumers Credit Union presently has two offices in the lakeshore market in Holland and a branch in South Haven. A Grand Haven office now under construction opens this summer.

“Having a footprint in Muskegon is part of our strategy to move up the Lakeshore and expand choices for Holland and Spring Lake members,” President and CEO Kit Snyder said in a statement. “We anticipate an increase in demand for consumer loans and mortgages, in particular, and are committed to providing the financing options that meet the needs of our community, including businesses.”

The credit union has more than 1,000 members in Muskegon. The new branch will become Consumers Credit Union’s 24th office in West Michigan.

Consumers Credit Union at the end of the first quarter had 110,596 members with $1.59 billion in total assets and total deposits of $1.28 billion, according to a quarterly financial report filed with federal regulators. The credit union had $1.3 billion in total loans, including $156.8 million in commercial loans.