Consumers Credit Union secures restaurant naming rights at Van Andel Arena 

GRAND RAPIDS — Kalamazoo-based Consumers Credit Union has signed a sponsorship agreement with Van Andel Arena for the naming rights to a restaurant.

The Intersection restaurant at Van Andel Arena is now known as ConsumersCU Club Restaurant + Bar that opens today for the Grand Rapids Griffins’ home opener. The naming rights include signs throughout the arena and a mural over the stairs and escalator.

“The Van Andel Arena and Griffins hockey team are staples of the Grand Rapids community,” Consumers President and CEO Scott Sylvester said in an announcement. “We are looking forward to all the possibilities that arise as part of this exciting new collaboration.”

Terms of the sponsorship were undisclosed. SAVOR… — the exclusive food and beverage provider at the arena — manages the restaurant.

The 10th largest credit union in Michigan, Consumers Credit Union has 25 offices in West and Southwest Michigan with $1.9 billion in total assets as of June 30 and $1.57 billion in total deposits, and 126,497 members.