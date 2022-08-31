Crain Communication acquires Grand Rapids Business Journal

GRAND RAPIDS — Crain Communications Inc. has acquired the Grand Rapids Business Journal from Troy-based Gemini Media LLC, publication executives announced today.

Crain Communications — a Detroit-based, privately held media company with a portfolio of business and trade publications — said the deal helps further its reach into West Michigan and bridge its publications in Chicago and Detroit. The company’s city brands also operate publications in Cleveland and New York.

“The expansion of coverage into the Grand Rapids area is a natural path of growth for us,” KC Crain, president and CEO of Crain Communications, said in a statement. The acquisition is effective as of today.

“Grand Rapids sits between two of our biggest areas of regional business coverage — Detroit and Chicago — and it’s proven to be an area our readers are involved in and want to see more coverage on,” Crain added.

Crain Communications began that growth earlier this year when it hired a Grand Rapids-based reporter for Crain’s Detroit Business. Crain’s portfolio also includes Automotive News, Modern Healthcare and other industry-specific publications.

KC Crain could not be reached for additional comment.

According to a statement on the deal, the GRBJ will continue operating as a separate media outlet and will “tap into additional content and advertising resources from the Crain city brands.” The GRBJ’s team of 10 reporters and sales executives will continue at the publication.

Four years ago, Troy-based HOUR Media LLC acquired Gemini Publications, the former owner of the GRBJ, and formed Gemini Media LLC.

HOUR Media President John Balardo could not be reached for comment.