CTS Telecom to expand Southwest Michigan service area after acquisition by MetroNet

GALESBURG — Indiana-based fiber optic provider MetroNet, which services clients across the U.S., announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Southwest Michigan-based fiber optic internet provider CTS Telecom Inc.

Headquartered in Galesburg, CTS serves both residential and commercial clients in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Portage, Texas Township and Climax. With the acquisition, CTS will reach additional residential and commercial clients as MetroNet vowed to invest more than $100 million to expand its fiber optic network to the surrounding communities and neighborhoods.

“We are excited to become a part of the MetroNet family,” CTS President and CEO Stacey Hamlin said in a statement. “This opportunity will bring significant investment in 100 percent fiber optic infrastructure throughout Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. Through this acquisition, MetroNet will support continued economic development for the communities we serve while supporting the values that guide us.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MetroNet announced that it plans to fully integrate the two companies under the MetroNet brand “in the coming months.”

“CTS shares our values and our desire to bring customer-focused, fiber-optic telecommunication services to homes and businesses throughout the communities we serve,” said MetroNet CEO John Cinelli. “The Great Lake State deserves access to a future-proofed network that provides reliable, high-speed service and expands economic development potential. By building on what CTS has already accomplished, we will bring that reality for the people and businesses that make up Michigan.”