Dick DeVos to step down as president of The Windquest Group

GRAND RAPIDS — Dick DeVos has announced plans to step down as president of The Windquest Group.

DeVos will remain chairman of the company that he and his wife, Betsy, started in 1988. The Windquest Group Chief Operating Officer Greg McNeilly was named president and CEO.

Dick DeVos COURTESY PHOTO

The company owns and operates a diverse collection of companies in 17 states across a variety of sectors, including consumer products, manufacturing, wellness, and food and beverage. The organization employs nearly 1,000 people, mostly in West Michigan.

“Betsy and I remain committed to Windquest and its holdings and are excited to see the next generation of our family branch actively engaged in its governance,” DeVos said today in a statement. “We understand the importance of making space for new energy and the talent of the rising generation.”

McNeilly has been with The Windquest Group since 2009, initially as vice president of administration and then as COO.