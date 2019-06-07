Edgewater Bank opens Greenville loan office

GREENVILLE — Edgewater Bancorp Inc. opened a loan office in Greenville after hiring a veteran commercial lender.

Amy Homich, with 38 years in commercial banking and a 22-year resident of Greenville, will lead the new loan office as vice president. She previously worked as a commercial lender at Chemical Bank.

“I’ve known and worked with Amy through past banking affiliations. She is an excellent banker and dedicated community member. Amy knows and understands her market and will be a strong advocate of Edgewater’s community banking philosophy,” Edgewater Bank President and CEO Richard Dyer said in a statement.

Homich has been involved in a number of organizations in the Greenville area, including leadership roles in the Greenville Rotary Club, Greenville Area Community Foundation, Montcalm County Fair Association, Montcalm County Habitat for Humanity and the Spectrum Health United Hospital.

The Greenville office will offer commercial loans and extend into residential lending in the near future. In announcing the new Greenville office, Dyer said the market was similar to others that the banks serves.

The new location follows the St. Joseph-based Edgewater Bank’s opening of a loan office a year ago in Fremont, which was the bank’s first location outside of its home market in Berrien County.

At the time of the Fremont office opening, Dyer told MiBiz that Edgewater Bank planned to “expand geographically for the right opportunity” and in smaller communities where a community bank fits with the market, he said.

“I have a pretty good appreciation for those kinds of markets,” Dyer, a long-time banker in the West Michigan area whose career includes time with the former First Michigan Bank, said at the time. “We’re not in an aggressive expansion mode, but we will take advantage of opportunities that might present themselves to us where our style of banking fits that community.”

Edgewater Bank has five full-service banking offices in Berrien County, plus the loan offices in Fremont and Greenville.

The bank, with $169.2 million in total assets and $145.5 million in deposits, recorded $244,000 in net income for the first quarter, according to a quarter financial report filed with the FDIC.