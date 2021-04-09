First National Bank names new Grand Rapids market president

First National Bank of Michigan has named Mike Hollander as Grand Rapids market president.

Holland, with 18 years of experience in banking, will oversee the Kalamazoo-based bank’s operations and growth in Grand Rapids. He previously worked as a senior vice president and Michigan market leader for Kansas City, Mo.-based Commerce Bank for five years, and before that at Fifth Third Bank for nearly 13 years.

Mike Hollander

“Mike has the depth of experience and proven leadership to continue leading us forward in Grand Rapids,” First National Bank President and CEO Dan Bitzer said in a statement. “His experience as a bank executive and his active involvement in the Grand Rapids community will be invaluable to us. Mike has been ingrained in commercial banking for nearly his entire career, and his unique insights and experience will provide additional leadership and focus.”

Hollander will report to Jefra Groendyk, First National Bank’s executive vice president who previously served as Grand Rapids market president, who will continue to focus her efforts on leading the commercial banking activities in all of the bank’s markets, Bitzer said.

First National Bank has two offices in Kalamazoo, and one each in Portage, Grand Rapids, Holland and Lansing, plus a loan office in Traverse City. The bank at the end of 2020 had $767.8 million in total assets and total deposits of $678.1 million with $5.46 million in net income for the year, according to a quarterly financial report to the FDIC.