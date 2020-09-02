 1598889910284
First National Bank of Michigan to open Lansing branch COURTESY PHOTO

First National Bank of Michigan to open Lansing branch

BY Wednesday, September 02, 2020 09:34am

KALAMAZOO — First National Bank of Michigan plans to open a new branch office in Lansing.

The office would become the sixth branch for the Kalamazoo-based FNB, which opened a loan office in Lansing more than three years ago. The loan office will move into the new downtown branch at Michigan Avenue and South Washington Square in a building that was built in 1918 and originally the home of Lansing State Savings Bank.

FNB plans to move into the building in October after completing renovations.

“The decision was based on our commitment to be visible and accessible in the Lansing area, along with our desire to grow and expand our business,” said Patty Barnas, FNB’s market president in Lansing. “Along with proximity to the business district, this location aligns with our community banking focus and the history of banking in this building.”

FNB presently has three offices in the Kalamazoo area, plus downtown Grand Rapids and Holland. The bank has $757.6 million in total assets and $617.7 million in total deposits as of June 30, according to a quarterly financial report to the FDIC.

Mark Sanchez

Senior writer, covers health care, finance and life sciences. Twitter: @masanche

