Flynn named Midwest regional executive of commercial banks for PNC

PNC Bank has named Krista Flynn as its new executive leading commercial banking in the Midwest.

Flynn, formerly West Michigan regional president at Huntington Bank, started Monday at PNC Bank as Midwest regional executive of commercial banks. She oversees commercial banking in the lower middle market for businesses with $5 million to $50 million in annual revenue across nine states and 20 markets.

Krista Flynn

The position returned Flynn to the Pittsburgh, Pa.-based PNC, where she worked from April 2012 to July 2018 as group manager for commercial banking over a market that covered Grand Rapids, the lakeshore and Northern and Southwest Michigan.

When contacted about the position with PNC, Flynn saw the role as a good fit and an opportunity “to be able to help the whole Midwest grow and become a big force, and just continue the growth strategy.”

“It really came at a time when I was not expecting it, but when I got the phone call it just really hit home for me that it’s an exciting, big role, (and a) much larger opportunity than I had when I was just covering West Michigan,” Flynn told MiBiz. “I really feel like I’m coming home and I feel very comfortable. People asked me yesterday, ‘Does it feel weird to go back?’ And I said not at all. It feels like I never left.”

Flynn, who remains based in Grand Rapids, served as regional president in West Michigan at Huntington Bank after the acquisition of TCF Financial Corp. last summer. She had joined TCF following its July 2018 acquisition of the former Chemical Bank, where she served as regional president.