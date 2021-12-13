Fox Motors expands to metro Detroit with two Erhard dealership acquisitions

Fox Motors has gained a foothold in the metro Detroit market by acquiring two longtime Farmington Hills-based dealerships.

The Grand Rapids-based auto dealer, which is owned by parent company DP Fox Ventures LLC, announced today that it has acquired Erhard BMW and Jaguar Land Rover Farmington Hills.

Fox Motors President and Chief Operating Officer Diane Maher

“We started in Grand Rapids and have some dealerships in Ann Arbor and had been looking in the Metro Detroit market for the right dealerships. We really felt strongly about the brands and about the people at these stores,” Jason Olesnavage, a division director for Fox Motors, told MiBiz.

Both dealerships were purchased from World of Erhard, which was established in 1964 by Erhard and Gretchen Dahm and opened the first exclusive BMW dealership in the country.

Fox Motors plans to change the Erhard BMW name to BMW of Farmington Hills.

While the name of Jaguar Land Rover Farmington Hills will remain unchanged, Fox Motors is in the process of completing a new 58,663-square-foot facility in Novi, which will serve as a future home for the dealership by summer of 2022. The new facility is located just a mile away from the current location.

“I believe it will be the biggest in the country, and that will open in about six months,” Olesnavage said. “We’re really excited to move into that.”

Through the acquisition, Fox Motors bolsters the luxury vehicle segment of its portfolio, which now features 47 different automotive and power sport brands. For the first time, Fox will feature Jaguar and Land Rover in its portfolio. Meanwhile, the BMW dealership is the second one for Fox — the other is located in Traverse City.

“I think, generally, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover make a great product and their customers are very loyal to that product,” Olesnavage said. “We’re excited to be able to continue to offer that to them and to Farmington Hills and the metro Detroit market. They’re great vehicles to work with and a great customer base to be a part of.”

The acquisition also adds 100 World of Erhard employees, bringing Fox Motors’ total to 1,600 employees as it operates from 34 locations in Michigan and Illinois.